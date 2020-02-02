Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s not unfamiliar to New England Patriots fans that cornerback Stephon Gilmore is among the quietest in the locker room. But the All-Pro cornerback has been known to subtly talk a little smack too.

Gilmore may have done just that while accepting his Defensive Player of the Year award Saturday in Miami. The third-year Patriot was then asked how he was able to have such an impact on the game.

“Each and every week, I feel like I went against the best receiver every game and was able to shut them down as much as I can,” Gilmore said. “You know, that’s tough.

“That’s tough when you’re playing on an island, playing a lot man-to-man coverage each and every week,” he added. “I felt like I did that every week.”

Gilmore went up against Odell Beckham Jr., DeAndre Hopkins, Amari Cooper, DeVante Parker, Terry McLaurin, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyler Boyd and A.J. Brown this season. It’s an impressive list, but what is even more impressive is that Gilmore tallied a league-leading six interceptions while scoring more touchdowns (two) than he allowed (one).

"To be the first player in #Patriots history to win Defensive Player of the Year, it's a great honor." 📺: #NFLHonors | Tonight at 8PM ET on FOX pic.twitter.com/f9jjK3Rgt5 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 2, 2020

Gilmore opened his acceptance speech by saying what an honor it was to be New England’s first DPOY award winner.

“Obviously, we have a great offense in the history of the Patriots, but to win this award on the defensive side of the ball, it’s big,” Gilmore said. “It goes to show you a lot of my teammates deserve recognition on the defensive side of the ball. So, It’s great to win this award.”

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images