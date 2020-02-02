It’s not unfamiliar to New England Patriots fans that cornerback Stephon Gilmore is among the quietest in the locker room. But the All-Pro cornerback has been known to subtly talk a little smack too.

Gilmore may have done just that while accepting his Defensive Player of the Year award Saturday in Miami. The third-year Patriot was then asked how he was able to have such an impact on the game.

“Each and every week, I feel like I went against the best receiver every game and was able to shut them down as much as I can,” Gilmore said. “You know, that’s tough.

“That’s tough when you’re playing on an island, playing a lot man-to-man coverage each and every week,” he added. “I felt like I did that every week.”

Gilmore went up against Odell Beckham Jr., DeAndre Hopkins, Amari Cooper, DeVante Parker, Terry McLaurin, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyler Boyd and A.J. Brown this season. It’s an impressive list, but what is even more impressive is that Gilmore tallied a league-leading six interceptions while scoring more touchdowns (two) than he allowed (one).

Gilmore opened his acceptance speech by saying what an honor it was to be New England’s first DPOY award winner.

“Obviously, we have a great offense in the history of the Patriots, but to win this award on the defensive side of the ball, it’s big,” Gilmore said. “It goes to show you a lot of my teammates deserve recognition on the defensive side of the ball. So, It’s great to win this award.”

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images