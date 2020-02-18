Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

No driver wants their Daytona 500 experience to end with “The Big One,” but that unfortunately was the case for several competitors in this year’s race.

Things resumed Monday afternoon at Daytona International Speedway after rain forced officials to postpone the race Sunday night after just 20 laps. But all hell broke loose in Lap 184 when Joey Logano pushed Aric Almirola into Brad Keselowski, who spun out and took nearly half the pack with him.

Only 22 cars were left in the field after the wreck.

Check it out:

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images