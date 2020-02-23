Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tyson Fury wanted blood in Las Vegas, and he got it — quite literally.

The British boxing superstar defeated Deontay Wilder on Saturday via seventh-round TKO to claim the WBC heavyweight title. Fury, who settled for a draw in his 2018 fight against Wilder, dominated his opponent and even licked his blood. The match ended after Wilder’s corner threw in the towel amid a brutal beating in the seventh round.

Fury recorded to knockdowns, both of which were captured in ringside you simply have to see.

Here’s one in the third round:

You need to see this ringside angle of the third round knockdown by @Tyson_Fury #WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/ibatDtD6ws — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) February 23, 2020

And here’s another in the seventh:

A closer look at the body punch that dropped Deontay Wilder in the 5th round 👀@Tyson_Fury #WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/rukIVNBQ6t — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) February 23, 2020

After the match, Fury was joined by a sellout crowd for a rendition of “The Day the Music Died.”

Take a look:

Fury’s professional record now stands at 30-0-1, while Wilder’s dropped to 42-1-1. The two fighters are under contract for a third fight, though Wilder has the ability to opt out.

In all likelihood, Fury’s next fight will come against fellow heavyweight Anthony Joshua, whom many boxing fans want to see take on Wilder.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images