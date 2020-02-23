Tyson Fury wanted blood in Las Vegas, and he got it — quite literally.

The British boxing superstar defeated Deontay Wilder on Saturday via seventh-round TKO to claim the WBC heavyweight title. Fury, who settled for a draw in his 2018 fight against Wilder, dominated his opponent and even licked his blood. The match ended after Wilder’s corner threw in the towel amid a brutal beating in the seventh round.

Fury recorded to knockdowns, both of which were captured in ringside you simply have to see.

Here’s one in the third round:

And here’s another in the seventh:

After the match, Fury was joined by a sellout crowd for a rendition of “The Day the Music Died.”

Take a look:

Fury’s professional record now stands at 30-0-1, while Wilder’s dropped to 42-1-1. The two fighters are under contract for a third fight, though Wilder has the ability to opt out.

In all likelihood, Fury’s next fight will come against fellow heavyweight Anthony Joshua, whom many boxing fans want to see take on Wilder.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images