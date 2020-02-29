Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Few Premier League observers expect Watford to interrupt Liverpool’s countdown to glory.

The teams will meet Saturday at Vicarage Road in a Premier League Round 28 game. Liverpool has a comfortable lead atop the Premier League standings, and its 79 points are 55 more than the total of Watford, which is languishing in 19th place and in real danger of relegation.

If Liverpool beats Watford it will extend its Premier League winning streak to 19 games, matching the 2013-14 Bayern Munich team for the record in Europe’s top five leagues.

Furthermore, the Reds are just four wins away from clinching the 2019-20 Premier League title, which would be their first domestic championship since since 1989-90.

When: Saturday, Feb. 29, at 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN; UNIVERSO

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com