Liverpool’s run to an undefeated season officially has ended at the hands of Watford, 3-0. With the loss, Liverpool still remains 22 points ahead of the rest in the Premier League table.

After a scoreless first 45 minutes, Watford opened up the scoring with two goals in a seven-minute span. Both goals were scored by Ismaila Sarr.

Watford put the finishing touches on their historic win with a goal in the 72nd minute to put them up to three and shock the soccer world.

ISMAÏLA SARR 🔥 Watford lead over Liverpool! 🐝 pic.twitter.com/xqeU4r1rtN — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 29, 2020

TAKE A BOW ISMAÏLA SARR 🔥🔥🔥 WATFORD DOUBLE THEIR LEAD 🤯 pic.twitter.com/1a1M0FD67B — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 29, 2020

WATFORD SUPPORTERS TODAY IS YOUR DAY 🐝 pic.twitter.com/dweDd7LCQu — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 29, 2020

This officially ends the 44-game unbeaten streak for Liverpool in Premier League play.

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images