Liverpool’s run to an undefeated season officially has ended at the hands of Watford, 3-0. With the loss, Liverpool still remains 22 points ahead of the rest in the Premier League table.

After a scoreless first 45 minutes, Watford opened up the scoring with two goals in a seven-minute span. Both goals were scored by Ismaila Sarr.

Watford put the finishing touches on their historic win with a goal in the 72nd minute to put them up to three and shock the soccer world.

This officially ends the 44-game unbeaten streak for Liverpool in Premier League play.

