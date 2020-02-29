Liverpool’s run to an undefeated season officially has ended at the hands of Watford, 3-0. With the loss, Liverpool still remains 22 points ahead of the rest in the Premier League table.
After a scoreless first 45 minutes, Watford opened up the scoring with two goals in a seven-minute span. Both goals were scored by Ismaila Sarr.
Watford put the finishing touches on their historic win with a goal in the 72nd minute to put them up to three and shock the soccer world.
This officially ends the 44-game unbeaten streak for Liverpool in Premier League play.
Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images