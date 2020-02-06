BOSTON — The NBA trade deadline is quickly approaching, leaving many Celtics fans wondering what Boston will do come 3 p.m. ET on Thursday.

The Celtics have less than 24 hours to make a move, should they even make one. And while Boston currently sits comfortably among the top five squads in the Eastern Conference, there certainly still is room for improvement.

The Celtics haven’t appeared wildly eager to make a trade, however. Despite being roped into rumors surrounding Detroit Pistons forward Markieff Morris and former Houston Rockets center Clint Capela, who was traded to the Atlanta Hawks early Monday morning, things have remained relatively quiet.

But continuity isn’t something Brad Stevens is worried about. It’s how players fit with the current program that matters.

“If we’re going to add somebody, it’s more about fit,” Stevens said Wednesday before the Celtics squared off against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden in their final game before the deadline. “We very rarely have continuity in the NBA. Five of my seven years here, we’ve changed over half the team before the season starts. You get used to that pretty quick. But from the standpoint of being able to play with each other, accentuating each other’s positives, play with a role, all that stuff — yeah, you have to consider all of those things depending on ultimately if you chose to add somebody or not.”

Will the Celtics be active at the deadline? Only time will tell.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images