There’s about to be a football party in the city where the heat is on.

Super Bowl LIV is finally here and gets underway Sunday night from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, as the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers do battle with the Kansas City Chiefs, the champions of the AFC.

Here’s all you need to know about how to watch the big game.

Date: Sunday, Feb. 2

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (official pregame show begins at 2 p.m. ET)

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images