Some might argue Tom Brady will be the best quarterback available on the open market this spring.

Former NFL signal-caller David Carr doesn’t see it that way.

Carr on Wednesday put together a list of the top 10 quarterbacks worth pursuing this offseason, including both free agents and prospects in the 2020 draft class. The ex-Houston Texan pegs Brady at No. 5 behind Tua Tagovailoa, Dak Prescott, Joe Burrow and Teddy Bridgewater, respectively.

“Brady is coming off one of his worst statistical seasons in some time, but it’s hard to knock the guy when you look at what he was working with,” Carr wrote for NFL.com. “Turning 43 years old in August, Brady still has all the intangibles, from his leadership skills to his knowledge of defenses. I would bet that there isn’t a defense Brady hasn’t seen after two decades of NFL quarterbacking. As far as his physical abilities are concerned, he has limited mobility but is still a great pocket passer and gets the ball out extremely fast. With a solid supporting cast around him, Brady could make most teams automatic contenders. Organizations don’t have to wonder if Brady has it. We know he does.”

The Raiders apparently are much, much higher on Brady than Carr. The Silver and Black reportedly are willing to throw $60 million at the future Hall of Famer for two seasons under center in Las Vegas.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images