Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Don’t tell Colin Cowherd it’s too early for 2020 NFL power rankings.

The “Herd with Colin Cowherd” host revealed his “Herd Hierarchy” on Monday (are you tired of saying “herd” yet?), and the New England Patriots ranked seventh. Somewhat surprisingly, the San Francisco 49ers — not Kansas City Chiefs — earned the No. 1 spot.

Cowherd operated from the assumption that Brady will be back in New England.

“They’ll be good,” he said. “It’s still a division with a lot of young quarterbacks. As much as we crush Brady, Greg Olsen’s out there at tight end, Hunter Henry could be out there, all the young rookie receivers have another year in the system. … Do they have the best coach in football? Yes.

” … It was a year in which they got caught with some injuries and they didn’t have capable backups. I think they’ll be a very good football team.”

10. Denver Broncos

9. ??

8. ??

7. New England Patriots

6. ??

5. ??

4. ??

3. ??

2. ??

1. San Francisco 49ers@ColinCowherd reveals his 'way-too-early' Herd Hierarchy for the 2020 NFL season: pic.twitter.com/P8HBgbGYnU — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 4, 2020

Fair enough.

Of course, it remains to be seen whether Brady will be wearing a Patriots uniform next season. The 42-year-old is scheduled to become a free agent March 18.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images