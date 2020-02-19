Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Is Tom Brady the most influential athlete of the past decade?

In the eyes of Colin Cowherd he’s close, but not the top guy.

During Tuesday’s episode of “The Herd” on FOX Sports 1, Cowherd was tearing into Floyd Mayweather. That prompted Cowherd to shell off his 10 most influential athletes of the decade, and he had the New England Patriots quarterback in second behind LeBron James.

“Tom Brady. Again, a little lean to the most parity-driven sport of my life and he has created a two-time dynasty,” Cowherd said.

Here’s the full list.

1. LeBron James

2. Tom Brady

3. Novak Djokovic

4. Michael Phelps

5. Usain Bolt

6. Rafael Nadal

7. Steph Curry

8. Lionel Messi

9. Cristiano Ronaldo

10. Mike Trout

You can listen to his full reasoning below.

While New Englanders might think Brady deserves the top spot, it’s tough to argue against the influence James has had.

