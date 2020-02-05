Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The reported Mookie Betts trade is a polarizing one, and likely always will be. And, fair or not, the Boston Red Sox will be harshly criticized for dealing away one of the best players the franchise ever has developed.

But is the criticism fair?

That very much remains up for debate, but at least a pair of American League executives believe the Red Sox did well in the Betts trade, which also sent David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Boston reportedly acquired young outfielder Alex Verdugo, who figures to start immediately in right field, and Brusdar Graterol, who might already be the organization’s best pitching prospect.

Check out this tweet from The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal:

Two AL execs tell me criticism of #RedSox is misplaced. Sox get: *Two talented youngsters with greater value than draft pick if Betts had left as FA. *Ability to get under threshold and re-set penalty rate to minimum. *$40M-$50M in payroll flexibility in coming seasons. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 5, 2020

Make of that what you will.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images