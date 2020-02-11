The Red Sox will look a bit different in 2020.

Boston officially has traded Mookie Betts and David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for Alex Verdugo, Connor Wong and Jeter Downs. The move, however, leaves gaps in both the outfield and the starting rotation ahead of spring training, which begins this week.

But chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom still believes the Sox will be contenders this season.

“We think it is realistic,” Bloom said in a press conference in Fort Meyers, Fla. on Monday night as seen on NESNplus. “Now, look. What Mookie and David are capable of on the field is a lot. I certainly think it’s reasonable to expect that we’re going to be worse without them. But we have real good talent coming back. We’ve added talent to the roster this winter. And I think it’s important to point out, we felt at the beginning of the winter that this team had a lot more talent on it than the 84 wins it put up last year, and we still think there’s plenty of talent here to compete.”

The Red Sox open up the 2020 season March 26 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images