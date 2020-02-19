The Tennessee Titans have been viewed as a logical landing spot for Tom Brady, and for good reason.

Brady likely only is interested in playing for a legitimate Super Bowl contender at this stage in his career. The Titans, of course, only were one win away from reaching football’s biggest stage in the 2019 season. Tennessee also features a fairly strong offensive line, a stout defense, a bruising star running back in Derrick Henry and a pair of emerging star wideouts in Corey Davis and A.J. Brown. And oh yeah, Brady’s former teammate and close friend, Mike Vrable, calls the shots in Nashville.

But while the Titans make sense for Brady, does Brady make sense for the Titans? Chris Simms believes Tennessee would be better off moving forward with Ryan Tannehill.

“…I’m sick of it. I hear it too much right now. ‘Oh, Tom Brady, Tennessee Titans, yeah.’ You’re crazy. Tom Brady is not as good as Ryan Tannehill right now,” Simms said on NBC Sports. “I’m just sorry. I know Tom Brady is arguably the greatest quarterback ever, certainly the most accomplished, but that doesn’t mean he’s the best in 2020. Ryan Tannehill was great last year. I don’t think the Tennessee Titans would have had the same results if Tom Brady was in the game for the Tennessee Titans. The Titans weren’t a team where we were going, ‘Oh, they got weapons galore.’ They didn’t have great weapons, too. We didn’t really know about A.J. Brown until Ryan Tannehill got in there. How many times did we make tapes and talk about where guys weren’t open and Tannehill was just hitting the bullseye forty years down the field, thirty years down the field? Then, of course, his athleticism to go with it. He was arguably, other than Derrick Henry — he would be the second guy you would say would’ve been the MVP of the team. So I just don’t understand that.”

The Titans seem to agree with Simms’ sentiment. It was reported earlier this month that Tannehill is “not leaving,” which effectively eliminates crosses Tennessee of Brady’s list of potential suitors.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images