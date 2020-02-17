March 18 can’t come soon enough.
Tom Brady and the New England Patriots have not agreed to a new contract for next season, meaning other teams are positioned to pursue the veteran quarterback in free agency when the new league year opens next month.
There was a report last week that the Las Vegas Raiders are set to offer Brady a two-year contract worth $60 million. Colin Cowherd explained Monday on FS1 that he’s not buying that report, though.
“Tom Brady, I don’t believe, bought a big mansion in Las Vegas,” Cowherd said. “Prove it to me. Show me the mortgage title. I don’t buy it. Because I don’t think Tom Brady is going to go to a rebuilding franchise and play in a division with Patrick Mahomes twice a year and those weapons.”
Cowherd continued by doubling down that Brady would not work in the Jon Gruden-coached system.
“It doesn’t make roster sense,” Cowherd said. “And Jon Gruden, by the way, doesn’t run an offense — you watched him for years on quarterback camp — he doesn’t run the offense that Tom Brady does, OK? The New England playbook does not have a play called ‘Y2K Banana Split,’ OK? That’s what Jon Gruden has. That’s not what Brady runs. None of this makes sense.”
Tom Brady to the Las Vegas Raiders?@ColinCowherd isn't buying it: pic.twitter.com/UlbgZIz6W1
— Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 17, 2020
Cowherd makes some fair statements. Seeing Brady in silver and black sure would be weird.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images