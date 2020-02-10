With Tom Brady’s free agency inching closer and closer, a new rumor involving the Dallas Cowboys is generating headlines.

Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin last week hinted at the idea Brady theoretically could join the Cowboys in free agency. Irvin since has clarified his comments, but ESPN’s “Get Up” crew took him to task Monday about the possibility of Dallas swapping out supposed franchise quarterback Dak Prescott for Brady.

Mike Greenberg compared Brady to LeBron James ahead of the longtime New England Patriots QB’s free agency.

“Tom Brady as a Dallas Cowboy equals ratings bonanza,” Greenberg said. “But here’s the one thought that I have on this. Because we look at Brady as though, ‘Well, this is a wide-open thing.’ He hasn’t made up his mind yet. And what I’m reminded of is after LeBron and (Dwyane Wade) and Chris Bosh all came together in Miami, sometime thereafter it came out they had decided that two years before. LeBron going to the Lakers was decided at least a year in advance. Kevin Durant going to the Nets was decided way in advance. We had people inside. We all know this, had people inside telling us, ‘Oh, he’s going to Brooklyn lock, stock and barrel’ months before it happened. So why should I believe that Tom Brady, who’s as meticulous with this sort of thing as any man who eats avocado ice cream, is going to walk into this process wide open? I don’t buy that for one second. I believe he knows what he’s doing.”

Greenberg might have a point, as athletes like Brady and James probably aren’t going into anything blindly. Brady very well could be prepared for his next step and no one knows but his inner circle.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images