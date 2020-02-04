Tom Brady surely stressed out some Patriots fans last week.

Brady set the internet ablaze last Thursday when he posted an awfully cryptic photo to his social media channels. The mystery behind the snapshot eventually was revealed during Super Bowl LIV, and it turned out to be nothing more than a Hulu ad, that featured Brady teasing a retirement announcement before declaring “I’m not going anywhere.”

So while some members of the Foxboro Faithful might not have been thoroughly amused by Brady’s trolling, former NFL defensive lineman Marcellus Wiley couldn’t have enjoyed it any more.

“I loved this so much ’cause Tom trolled y’all’s thirst,” Wiley said Monday on FS1’s “Speak For Yourself.” “I’m talking to all y’all with no wife, no life, no kids who got time to be so damn socially curious. Y’all writing detailed synopsis of a dude who’s just standing in the dark. I can’t remember how many articles were ever written about something that was so meaningless. He took a picture in the tunnel. ‘What does it mean?’ Wow, wow, y’all going to those places? Fine.

“So, here’s my thing. I love me a troll job when it’s just leaning into where y’all wanna go anywhere. Y’all’s thirsty butts. It wasn’t elaborate, it wasn’t no big ol’ hoax. It was just simple, use your thirst against you. Good job, Tom Brady.”

.@WhitlockJason on Tom Brady trolling everyone with his Super Bowl ad "I’m starting to get a little concerned that Tom Brady’s showing early signs of the onset of social media troll addiction. Loving the attention… I didn’t like this." pic.twitter.com/S0UVoX9qQt — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) February 3, 2020

While the commercial offered no insight into Brady’s future, we did receive a few updates on the six-time Super Bowl champion before the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers kicked off at Hard Rock Stadium. The Patriots reportedly are willing to pay Brady a king’s ransom in order to stay in New England, but money doesn’t appear to be the 42-year-old’s top priority. And if Brady and the Patriots are unable to reach an agreement before the start of free agency, at least two teams reportedly are poised to make a run at the future Hall of Famer.

Now that the final game of the 2019 season has been played, expect the focus on Brady to zero in even more.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images