No one player can replace Mookie Betts, but someone has to play right field for the Boston Red Sox.
In return for Betts, the Red Sox received a slew of prospects including Alex Verdugo, a promising young outfielder who played over 100 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2019. However, Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom might not be ready to just hand the right-field job to Verdugo just yet. Multiple reports indicate the Red Sox have interest in MLB veteran Kevin Pillar.
NESN’s Jahmai Webster asked Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe why Pillar would be a good fit in the Red Sox outfield during the “Story Behind The Story” on “NESN Sports Update,” presented by Sullivan Tire. Watch what Abraham had to say in the video above.
Thumbnail photo via Cody Glenn-USA TODAY Sports