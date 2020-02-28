Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With Tom Brady’s impending free agency, it seems everyone has an opinion for where the 42-year-old should take his talents should he decide against remaining with the New England Patriots.

NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner offered some advice for what he would do if he was in the quarterback’s shoes, suggesting Brady avoid teams in the AFC West completely.

“I still don’t look to go to the Raiders or the Chargers and have to compete against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs twice every year just to win my division,” the current NFL Network analyst told reporters at the scouting combine, per USA Today Sports.

“I don’t want to have to go through the other great quarterback in the AFC right now twice a year, and then possibly have to be the wild card.”

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Brady’s agent Don Yee is set to meet with both the Chargers and Raiders, among other teams, at the combine.

Warner offered a better option, should Brady leave New England.

“Just from that standpoint alone, I probably look at a team like the Titans, and I say to myself, ‘Well, they were right there last year, and they’ve got some pieces we can build off of.’ That’s probably, in my mind, the best situation of those three that I’m hearing about.”

There’s still a few weeks to go for Brady destination speculation, and the unsolicited advice for where he should end up will keep coming until the six-time Super Bowl champion announces his decision.

He’s set to become a free agent on March 18, when the NFL’s new calendar year begins.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images