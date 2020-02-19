David Quinn wasn’t thrilled with Brad Marchand on Sunday afternoon.

Marchand delivered a harsh jab at Ryan Lindgren following the Bruins’ win over the Rangers at Madison Square Garden. The Boston star explained he wasn’t going to pay much mind to the New York defenseman seeing as “he’s not gonna be a player who’s gonna have a very long career.”

The Rangers coach didn’t go scorched Earth in defense of the 22-year-old, but he did express disappointment toward Marchand.

“Obviously, I know (Marchand is) an agitator and he has a quick wit and he does like to stir things up,” Quinn said Tuesday, per the New York Post. “But just disappointed because you’re talking about a guy who’s got an awful lot of skill. Marchand is one of the better players in the league and he was 21 years old once and Lindgren has a lot of the characteristics that Marchand has. Just disappointed more than anything.”

Lindgren himself effectively brushed off Marchand’s remark, but he did sneak in a subtle shot at the B’s winger before putting the matter to rest.

