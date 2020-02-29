Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Some XFL football on a fine Leap Day afternoon never hurt anyone.

The Los Angeles Wildcats will travel to the Empire State to take on the New York Guardians. The Wildcats are coming off their first win of the season in dominating fashion, as they defeated the DC Defenders, 39-9, and moved to 1-2 on the season. Quarterback Josh Johnson totaled 278 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

The Guardians, on the other hand, have hit a snag after their win in Week 1, losing two straight games. Their loss last week to the St. Louis Battlehawks saw them test out all three of their quarterbacks in a 29-9 loss.

Both teams will look to get their second win of the season as they approach the halfway point.

Here’s how to watch Wildcats vs. Guardians online:

When: Saturday, Feb. 29, at 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images