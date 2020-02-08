Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The XFL’s opening weekend will gather steam when a pair of high-profile teams collide.

The Houston Roughnecks will host the Los Angeles Wildcats on Saturday at TDECU Stadium in an XFL Week 1 game. P.J. Walker will lead the Roughnecks’ offense as quarterback after he beat out Connor Cook for the starting job.

Los Angeles was expected to counter with Josh Jackson, but the former NFL quarterback didn’t practice this week and is unlikely to play.

Here’s how to watch Wildcats versus Roughnecks.

When: Saturday, Feb. 8, at 5 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Sports GO

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images