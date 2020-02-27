The Boston Bruins host the Dallas Stars Thursday at TD Garden and the B’s are hopeful that their new forward Ondrej Kase will make his debut for the club.
Kase has not played since February 7 due to flu-like symptoms. The forward was acquired by the Bruins on February 21 in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks. NESN’s Adam Pellerin details Kase’s status as well as the other storylines surrounding the B’s tilt with the Stars in “Fast Forward” on “NESN Sports Update,” presented by Sullivan Tire.
Check out the game preview in the video above.
Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports