Rob Gronkowski is enjoying the retired life, though many Patriots fans wish he were still on the field.

From exploring his entrepreneurial side to hosting New Years’ Eve shenanigans on FOX, the former tight end has kept himself busy since ending his NFL career in 2019 following New England’s victory in Super Bowl LIII. He’s showed no interest in returning to the league, especially not anytime soon, but the future of his football career still somehow is in question.

But will Gronk make his way on to an NFL roster for Week 1 of the 2020 season? It apparently isn’t impossible, according to one oddsmaker, though it does remain unlikely.

Here are the odds Gronk winds up playing in Week 1, per Odds Shark:

YES: +300

NO: – 500

Is this a sign Gronk could be inching toward a return? Not a chance. But hey, it’s fun to speculate.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images