Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you love college sports, then be sure to tune in to the NESN networks this weekend.

It all starts Thursday when Vermont and Northeastern kick off the Women’s Hockey East Tournament with Game 1 of their quarterfinal matchup. The tournament action continues Friday with Game 1 between and UConn and Boston College and Game 2 between Vermont and Northeastern.

Next up is our “Super Saturday,” featuring two college basketball games and three men’s Hockey East matchups. We previewed some of those games and many more in the latest episode of the “NESN College Hockey Podcast.”

Finally, the weekend wraps up with a pair of women’s college basketball games, including a matchup between Virginia and No. 8 NC State.

Check out the full weekend schedule for college sports on NESN networks below (all times Eastern), and find out where to catch NESNplus on your service here.

Thursday, Feb. 27

1 p.m. — Women’s Hockey East quarterfinal: Vermont at No. 4 Northeastern Game 1 (NESN)

7 p.m. — Men’s Hockey East: Merrimack at No. 4 Boston College (NESN)

8 p.m. –CAA men’s basketball: James Madison at Northeastern (NESNplus)

Friday, Feb. 28

6 p.m. — Women’s Hockey East quarterfinal: UConn at Boston College Game 1 (NESNplus)

7 p.m. — Women’s Hockey East quarterfinal: Vermont at No. 4 Northeastern Game 2 (NESN)

Saturday, Feb. 29

4 p.m. — ACC men’s basketball Notre Dame at Wake Forest (NESNplus)

4:30 p.m. — Men’s Hockey East: No. 15 Maine at No. 19 Providence (NESN)

6 p.m. — Ivy League men’s basketball: Penn at Brown (NESNplus)

7 p.m. — Men’s Hockey East: No. 4 Boston College at Boston University (NESN)

8 p.m. — Men’s Hockey East: UConn at No. 8 UMass (NESNplus)

Sunday, March 1

2 p.m. — ACC women’s basketball: No. 8 NC State at Virginia (NESNplus)

4 p.m. — ACC women’s basketball: Boston College at Syracuse (NESN)

Thumbnail photo via NESN