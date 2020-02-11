Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Xander Bogaerts took time Tuesday morning to honor Mookie Betts and David Price.

The Red Sox and Dodgers on Monday officially agreed to a trade that sent Betts and Price to Los Angeles in exchange for Alex Verdugo and two prospects. The blockbuster trade prompted multiple members of the Red Sox to use social media to bid farewell to their former teammates.

Here’s Bogaerts’ Instagram post:

“It was a PLEASURE being on the same team with both of you guys! A lot of great memories that I will cherish forever especially our 2018 world series championship that we achieved together as a team! Two big time competitors that worked very hard to become great! That’s the reason u guys are one of the best. I will miss playing with you guys and wish you nothing but the BEST in the future! ❤️”

In case you missed it, Betts on Monday sent a message to Red Sox fans with an Instagram comment.

The new-look Red Sox begin spring training Tuesday when pitchers and catchers meet for their first full workout.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images