The XFL is expected to kick off its inaugural season with contenders’ and pretenders’ ranks.

DraftKings Sportsbook this week installed the Dallas Renegades, Tampa Bay Vipers, New York Guardians and DC Defenders as favorites to win the 2020 XFL championship, according to Action Network. The Renegades lead the way at +350, but the Guardians’ and Vipers’ lines lag just behind at +400 and +450, respectively. DraftKings pegged the Defenders at +500.

Head Coach Bob Stoops and quarterback Landry Jones lead the Renegades, and oddsmakers seemingly believe those prominent names will guide Dallas to glory.

The longshot Seattle Dragons will face the Defenders on Saturday afternoon in the XFL’s opening game. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.