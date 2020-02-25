Luis Severino on Tuesday received the worst news a pitcher can get.

The New York Yankees right-hander needs Tommy John surgery, according to general manager Brian Cashman. Severino recently was shut down with forearm soreness, which first cropped up during the 2019 American League Championship Series.

Here are some details:

Severino, 26, is coming off a season in which he appeared in just three games. The hard-throwing Dominican went 19-8 with a 3.39 ERA in 2018.

Assuming Severino is out for the 2020 season, New York’s rotation suddenly has serious issues. Left-hander James Paxton is expected to miss the first few months of the season, and Masahiro Tanaka always is an injury concern. Additionally, Domingo German, a breakout star in 2019, is suspended for the first 81 games.

Gerrit Cole will make up some of the difference, but not all of it.

