Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Luis Severino on Tuesday received the worst news a pitcher can get.

The New York Yankees right-hander needs Tommy John surgery, according to general manager Brian Cashman. Severino recently was shut down with forearm soreness, which first cropped up during the 2019 American League Championship Series.

Here are some details:

Cashman: Tommy John surgery recommended for Severino — Erik Boland (@eboland11) February 25, 2020

A dye contrast MRI finally revealed a partial UCL tear in Luis Severino. He is headed for Tommy John surgery and will miss the 2020 season. Testing also revealed pain in the area of the ligament for the first time. Brian Cashman said in-house competition will fill his spot. — Sweeny Murti (@YankeesWFAN) February 25, 2020

Luis Severino signed a 4 year $40M extension with the #Yankees almost exactly a year ago. He’s pitched 12 innings since, & is headed for Tommy John surgery according to GM Brian Cashman. He has $31.25M left on the deal, plus a $15M club option in 2023. https://t.co/b27ISO5Owz — Spotrac (@spotrac) February 25, 2020

Severino, 26, is coming off a season in which he appeared in just three games. The hard-throwing Dominican went 19-8 with a 3.39 ERA in 2018.

Assuming Severino is out for the 2020 season, New York’s rotation suddenly has serious issues. Left-hander James Paxton is expected to miss the first few months of the season, and Masahiro Tanaka always is an injury concern. Additionally, Domingo German, a breakout star in 2019, is suspended for the first 81 games.

Gerrit Cole will make up some of the difference, but not all of it.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images