The feud between Logan Paul and Antonio Brown has taken another ridiculous turn.

For those who aren’t up to speed, Paul, one of the more popular “entertainers” on YouTube, ignited the fracas with Brown when he said he wanted to fight the troubled wide receiver. The challenge apparently is a serious one, too, as Brown reportedly has received an offer for a boxing match.

With Brown having yet to take the bait, Paul attempted to get further under AB’s skin by creating a diss track and accompanying music video directed at the seven-time Pro Bowl selection. The song, which was released to Paul’s official YouTube page Sunday, takes shots at Brown for his spiraling football career and legal woes, among other things. Paul also sports a Tom Brady jersey for the bulk of the video.

You can check it out in the NSFW video below:

Well, that was… something.

Considering Brown now fancies himself as a music star, we wouldn’t be surprised if he fires back with a track of his own.

