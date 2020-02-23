Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Things started going south for the Bruins during the second period Saturday night, and ultimately got a little testy as the clock ticked closer to zero in the middle frame.

With Boston down 5-1, Tyler Myers put a big hit on Karson Kuhlman that sent the Bruins winger into the Canucks bench. Charlie Coyle slashed Myers as a result, then Zdeno Chara stepped in and a brief scrap ensued between the two big blueliners.

You can watch that fight here.

Both Chara and Myers also received penalties for roughing.

Shortly thereafter, Coyle and Bo Horvat started jawing at one another, and eventually they elected to just go near the Bruins bench.

You can watch that fight here.

Anton Blidh tried to get into it with Oscar Fantenberg at the end of the period, but Fantenberg, playing in his first game since a five-game absence due to a concussion, declined.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images