Are you ready for some desert racing?

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to compete in Sunday’s FanShield 500 at Phoenix Raceway, the new site of the series championship race. Chase Elliott will start on the pole alongside Kevin Harvick, while Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney round out the top five.

Can Joey Logano make it two wins in a row following his victory two weeks ago at Las Vegas Motor Speedway? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s Cup Series race online and on TV:

When: Sunday, March 8 at 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FOX Sports GO | fuboTV

