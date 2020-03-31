We’re all cooped up, and we know the NFL draft will go on as scheduled in late April, so we might as well spend the next four weeks pretending we’re draft experts.

The NFL confirmed earlier this week that while the draft obviously won’t go on as planned in Las Vegas, the league is not rescheduling, and the event will be held April 23-25. That means we have about a month to consume everything we can about the prospects and where they might land.

Obviously, you can go ahead and consume all the mock drafts you can take from the likes of Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay, but you can also create your own mock drafts.

NFL mock draft simulators are all the rage these days within the football internet community. The tools allow you to choose a team and simulate a draft, making the picks for your chosen team. Some simulators even let you trade up, meaning you could take control of the New England Patriots and try to trade every first-round pick for the foreseeable future to move up and take Tom Brady’s successor.

Here are some of the best online draft simulators:

FanSpeak.com — On The Clock

The Draft Network — Mock Draft Machine

First-Pick.com

Good luck and happy mocking.

