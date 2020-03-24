Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The sports world has been massively affected by COVID-19.

First the NBA suspended operations, then the NHL, Major League Baseball, NCAA and high school athletics followed suit. And now the 2020 Olympics may be doing the same.

Dick Pound, a member of the Veteran International Olympic Committee (IOC) said he expects the summer games to be postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic.

For more on the Olympics and what to expect, check out the “Need to Know” video above from “NESN After Hours,” presented by People’s United Bank.