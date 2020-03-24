The inevitable has become official: The 2020 Summer Olympics have been postponed.

The Summer Games in Toyko, Japan, became the latest major sporting event to feel the effect of the global coronavirus pandemic, as the International Olympic Committee on Tuesday announced the Games have been postponed until 2021.

The official joint statement from the IOC and the Toyko 2020 Organizing Committee cited a recent announcement from the World Health Organization indicating the spread of COVID-19 is accelerating, as there are now nearly 400,000 worldwide cases, and it appears things are only going to get worse before they finally start improving.

It’s still too early to say when the Olympics will be rescheduled for, but the statement Tuesday indicated the rescheduled event will be “beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021, to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community.”

