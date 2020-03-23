Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We knew this postponement likely was coming. But it still hurts.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games reportedly will be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Veteran International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Dick Pound broke the news to USA TODAY Sports on Monday.

“On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided,” Pound said. “The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.”

“I will come in stages,” he added. “We will postpone this and begin to deal with all the ramifications of moving this, which are immense.”

Pound, the longest-serving IOC member, believes it’s most likely the Games will be moved to 2021. Of course, doing so would prompt a number of conflicts.

There is an extensive list of sporting events already scheduled for next summer, including but not limited to: the Summer X Games, the FIFA World Cup in China, the IAAF World Championships in Oregon and the FINA World Aquatic Championships in Japan.

At this point, it’s unclear what would happen to the previously scheduled events should the 2020 Summer Olympics get postponed a year. Neither the IOC nor the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee have announced the formal decision yet.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games originally were scheduled to begin July 24 and end Aug. 9.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Seals/USA TODAY Sports Images