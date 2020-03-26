The 2020 WNBA Draft will take place, as scheduled, from locations near to and far from league headquarters.

The WNBA announced Thursday it will hold the 2020 WNBA Draft on April 17 as originally scheduled but will do so virtually due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. Players, guests, and media won’t be present as WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will announces each draft pick, but top WNBA prospects will participate in the event remotely.

“The WNBA Draft is a time to celebrate the exceptional athletes whose hard work and dreams are realized with their selections in the draft,” Engelbert said in a statement. “Safeguarding the health and well-being of our prospects, players, employees, and everyone connected to our game as well as the general public is paramount. With that in mind, we will work diligently with our broadcast partner, ESPN, to create a memorable but virtual event that appropriately honors these accomplished athletes.”

ESPN2 will air the 2020 WNBA Draft at 8 p.m. ET on April 17.

The WNBA also will honor Kobe and Gigi Bryant, Payton Chester and Alyssa Altobelli, who all died Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash, at next month’s draft.

WNBA teams are scheduled to begin training camp April 26, and the regular season is is scheduled to tip off May 15. However, the WNBA is “scenario planning” around upcoming events, given the uncertainty the COVID-19 outbreak has caused it and other sports leagues. The WNBA will announce more details about the upcoming season in April.

Thumbnail photo via Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images