Two of the most talented teams in the NBA will square off Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

Unfortunately, one of those teams will be severely shorthanded.

The Lakers will host the Philadelphia 76ers in a nationally televised game on TNT. LeBron James and Anthony Davis will lead the way for the Lakers, while the 76ers will be without the services of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, who are out with a shoulder and back injury, respectively.

Can the Sixers score a road upset without their dynamic duo? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Tuesdays Lakers-Sixers game online:

When: Tuesday, March 3 at 10 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | TNT

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images