No, Patriots fans. Tuesday wasn’t just a bad dream.

Tom Brady really is leaving New England.

The six-time Super Bowl champion sent shockwaves across the sports world on Day 2 of the NFL’s legal tampering period when he announced his decision to leave the Patriots. If you were surprised, you’re not alone, as even head coach Bill Belichick reportedly was “a little shocked” by Brady electing to depart the franchise.

We learned of Brady’s landing spot later in the day, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly are the victors of the TB12 sweepstakes. If the news didn’t immediately sink in for Patriots fans, ESPN’s Adam Schefter offered quite the reminder bright and early Wednesday morning.

Yeah, it’s going to take some time to get used to that image.

Wednesday also marked the start of free agency, so it might not be long until Brady signs the dotted line and officially becomes a member of the Bucs.

