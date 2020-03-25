Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Major League Baseball season, like many others, has been postponed amid coronavirus concerns. And with athletes temporarily out of the spotlight, the everyday heroes of society have emerged.

While many are out of work and in quarantine, healthcare professionals, first responders and grocery store employees are sacrificing their own health to provide care and necessities.

Former Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora plans to pay tribute to those every night at his home.

Tuesday evening, retired professional baseball player Carlos Delgado posted a graphic to his Instagram with a call to action for families in Puerto Rico to applaud all those working to help combat the virus or assist people in the mean time every night at 9 p.m. ET.

In a tweet Tuesday, Cora quoted that message and said he’d be partaking with his loved ones.

“From Caguas we will join you daily,” Cora said in Spanish.

Desde Caguas nos uniremos a ustedes a diario. https://t.co/P2ctq1An1U — Alex (@ac13alex) March 25, 2020

Despite times of fear, uncertainty and isolation, small gestures of appreciation like this are important to keep communities connected.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin R. Wexler/NorthJersey.com via USA TODAY NETWORK