There’s a lot of unknown surrounding what will happen to the rest of the NHL regular season with it being on pause due to the coronavirus outbreak.

But two prominent stars wouldn’t mind jumping right into the playoffs if and when the season resumes.

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby joined a video conference call Thursday and shared how he felt about the current situation.

“You try to get in as many games as you can,” he said, via Pens Inside Scoop’s Sam Kasan. I wouldn’t mind starting right at the playoffs. But there are a lot of guys in different situations. The more games you can play the better integrity of it. Get as many games as you can.”

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin believes beginning the playoffs as as soon as possible is the way to go.

“For us it is better for playoffs to start right now. We don’t want to play extra games,” he said, per the Washington Post’s Samantha Pell. “I would rather play playoffs right away. Sorry, guys.”

Ovechkin’s Capitals would be guaranteed a playoff spot. But it isn’t as easy for teams like the New York Islanders, who were just outside of the playoff picture when the season paused March 12.

Even though no one can tell what the future holds, commissioner Gary Bettman is optimistic a Stanley Cup champion will be crowned this year.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images