If any good is coming out of of this coronavirus outbreak forcing us to stay quarantined, it’s the quality time spent with family.

Alex Rodriguez shared what this time has meant to him Sunday on Twitter.

“This time off has reminded me how important it is to slow down and spend time with family,” Rodriguez wrote. “In my case, that means playing board games, embarrassing yourself at TikTok, trying to cook, and dressing up.

“We all need to take care of ourselves mentally and physically, and also be respectful of the health and well-being of others. At a time when people need to stay apart, we can still find other ways to feel togetherness. Stay connected, and most importantly, stay safe!”

The former New York Yankee also shared a video of what he and his family, including fiancée Jennifer Lopez, have been doing to pass the time. Check it out below:

Yesterday was our Saturday Game of the Week. ⚾️ We hit, we threw, we played catch, we caught ground balls and pop flies. We laughed. We exercised. It's a reminder of how much fun you can have with people you love … with just a bat, glove and few balls. pic.twitter.com/OfV0XT6dsB — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) March 29, 2020

This probably is a nice change of pace for the ESPN broadcaster, whose schedule would be ramping up this time of the year had Major League Baseball not cancelled spring training and postponed the season.

