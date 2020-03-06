Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Alisson Becker is ruled out of Saturday’s Premier League clash between Liverpool and Bournemouth after suffering a muscle injury.

The Liverpool goalkeeper picked up the issue ahead of the midweek FA Cup game at Chelsea, and a scan confirmed he cannot feature this weekend.

“Unfortunately Ali is out,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Friday at his pregame press conference.

“He had a little incident in training before the Chelsea game. We all thought it was nothing and it was clear he would not play anyway, the plan was he was on the bench.

“There, we thought, ‘Come on, we don’t have to take any risks’ so left him out of the squad. (There was a) scan the next day and they found something. So now he is out. We will see — next week (out), for sure, and then we will see.”

On the specific nature of the injury, the manager added: “Muscle, slight, in the hip region. A small muscle. You (reporters) could all do your work still but a professional goalkeeper is slightly different. That’s the situation.”

Later in the press conference, Klopp clarified Alisson also will sit out the UEFA Champions League second leg against Atletico Madrid.

“No, next week not (available),” Klopp said.

“I don’t want to say no (for the March 16 Merseyside derby) but I don’t know if he will be available. He is not available for the next week, not for tomorrow and not the next week.

“Then we have to judge the situation new. I would say after the international break he is back 100 per cent, whatever we can get before that we will see.”

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com