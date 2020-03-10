Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Even in his retirement from playing in the NBA, former Boston Celtic Brian Scalabrine is taking advantage of his 6-foot-8 wingspan in his media career.

Coronavirus outbreak or not, he’s still going to get the story.

The NBA issued a joint statement with the United States’ four other active major leagues, temporarily banning anyone who isn’t a player or essential staff from the locker rooms as precaution until the outbreak is controlled. It’s raised major questions about the league’s next steps if the pandemic doesn’t relent over the next few weeks, but for now, interviews are set up in designated areas.

During Scalabrine’s regular pregame interview with Brad Stevens for NBCSports Boston before Boston takes on the Indiana Pacers, the forward-turned-broadcaster kept the Celtics coach at arms length.

Reporters like Amanda Pflugrad, Chris Forseberg and Scott Agness uploaded visuals of the hilarious scene to Twitter.

As it turns out, Scalabrine’s basketball knowledge isn’t the only reason he’s good at his job.

