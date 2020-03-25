Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This won’t come as much of a surprise, but Antonio Brown wouldn’t need much convincing to take his talents to Central Florida.

The appeal of playing in Tampa Bay reportedly has grown quite a bit since Tom Brady signed with the Buccaneers in free agency. Brown probably has a stronger interest in joining the Bucs than most, as he previously made it clear he wants to play wherever Brady is in the 2020 season.

This stance hasn’t changed, as Brown on Wednesday expressed in an Instagram Q&A that he would head to Tampa Bay in a heartbeat.

Unfortunately for Brown, he probably shouldn’t expect a call from the Buccaneers. Head coach Bruce Arians reportedly is not in favor of his team adding the problematic pass-catcher, who’s been out of the league since last September after being released by the New England Patriots.

Perhaps Brown can take some solace in knowing that Brady reportedly was hoping to reunite with the seven-time Pro Bowl selection in Tampa.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images