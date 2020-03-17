The likelihood of a Tom Brady-Antonio Brown reunion seemingly increased Tuesday morning.

Brady and Brown reportedly have stayed in touch since the wideout’s release from the Patriots back in September. Brown has been vocal about wanting to play with Brady in the 2020 season, and the star quarterback, at the very minimum, appears open to the idea.

It was tough to imagine the pair reuniting in Foxboro, as Robert Kraft and Co. probably aren’t very inclined to take another chance on the problematic pass-catcher. Patriots brass theoretically has even less incentive now, as Brady on Tuesday announced he’ll be playing his 21st NFL season somewhere other than New England.

AB kept his response to Brady’s Instagram post short and sweet, commenting “🐐” as a reminder of the six-time Super Bowl champion’s position in football lore.

So, what’s next for TB12? That remains to be seen, but the 42-year-old reportedly received strong offers from both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers. For what it’s worth, at least one NFL pundit believes the Bucs might be the team most suitable for a Brady-Brown reunion.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images