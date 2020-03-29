Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ex-New England Patriots receiver Antonio Brown keeps taking to Instagram Live to make his case for another chance in the NFL.

It’s been counterproductive, only further reminding teams of his off the field issues for the most part.

And recently, he took shots at a fellow elite wideout and Atlanta Falcons star Julio Jones.

“I’m the best receiver in the game,” Brown said on Instagram Live, via Bleacher Report Gridiron.

“Tell Julio to look up the stats. I got more touchdowns than Julio Jones had in the past five years, and I took a year off.”

Brown technically is correct, though Jones didn’t antagonize his comments to begin with.

Playing 16 more games than Brown (61) during that five-year span, Jones (77) has scored 31 touchdowns compared to Brown’s 47, noting that during the 2019 season Brown only had one touchdown for the Patriots.

However, Jones has him beat in receiving yards, receiving yards per game and yards per reception during that span. He’s also led the league receiving yards in two separate seasons, most recently in 2018, compared to Brown’s one season when he led in 2014.

And what Jones doesn’t have in stats, he makes up for with his lack of off the field issues.

