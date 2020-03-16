With Tom Brady rumors swirling on the first day of the NFL’s legal tampering period, one league insider explained what he believes is going on with 42-year-old quarterback.

NFL Insider Jay Glazer appeared on Barstool Sports podcast “Pardon My Take” on Monday and shared a long-winded response depicting not only does Brady not know what he’s going to do, but adding he believes the signal caller is “getting used.”

“That’s the whole thing, this is the craziest time,” Glazer said. “I don’t think Brady knows where Brady’s going because there are also teams, man there is so much this is almost like draft time, where teams are, a team like the Titans, who may want to re-sign Ryan Tannehill, but they have Brady looking over them.

“There’s also other teams that I’m not going to mention, who are using it for their own guys, who you wouldn’t even think about. (They’re) going ‘Well, we want to kind of re-sign you. We want to do this, but if not, Brady’s out there.’ So, he’s getting used in that way. Brady’s getting used.”

As you may know by now, Tannehill has been re-signed by the Titans, which ultimately takes Brady out of the running in Tennessee.

However, there are teams who have made a run at the six-time Super Bowl champion starting Monday.

And that’s seems to be among biggest takeaway for Glazer — the fact the GOAT is even on the open market and not locked up by the New England Patriots.

“There are a lot of teams who’s Brady using, there’s a lot of teams Patriots are using. But here’s the bottom line, this is the craziest (expletive) we’ve ever talked about,” Glazer said. “It’s mind-boggling, it’s absolutely freaking mind-boggling.”

Free agency will officially begin Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images