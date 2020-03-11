Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The football world early in the NFL offseason assumed Jon Gruden and the Raiders were champing at the bit to pursue Tom Brady.

While Brady taking his talents to Las Vegas makes some sense on paper, it appears the Silver and Black aren’t motivated to make radical changes under center.

Gruden on Saturday was asked if the Raiders have any interest Brady, and while there might have been some media speak involved, the head coach used the opportunity to stand by Derek Carr.

“You’re killing me, man,” Gruden said, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “We love our quarterback. Our quarterback’s a really good player, Derek Carr. I want to reiterate that to everybody here in Vegas. We’ve got a good, young quarterback, and the film, the statistics and analytics prove it.”

We’ll likely receive a clearer understanding of the Raiders’ position in the TB12 sweepstakes Monday when the league’s legal tampering period opens.

