Atletico Madrid seems to like its chances right about now.

The Spanish soccer club smirked in reaction to Jurgen Klopp’s announcement Alisson will be out at least one week due to a muscle injury. Ateltico Madrid’s twitter account responded to Liverpool’s tweet about Alisson’s injury Friday with the smirking-face emoji and a simple message: “see you next week.”

See you next week 😏… https://t.co/aajmBM5egn — Atletico Madrid 🕖 (@AtIetiEN) March 6, 2020

Liverpool will host Atletico Madrid on Wednesday at Anfield in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 series. Adrian almost certainly will start as Liverpool’s goalkeeper in the absence of Alisson, whom FIFpro named in its Men’s World11 team for 2019. Atletico Madrid will carry a 1-0 lead into the contest thanks to its win over Liverpool on Feb. 18. If Atletico Madrid scores once, Liverpool will need to score at least three goals in order to win by a wide-enough margin to nullify the advantage an away goal would give the visitor.

Liverpool will host Bournemouth on Saturday in the Premier League before ramping up its preparations for the Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid, whose tweet undoubtedly will add spice to the encounter.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com