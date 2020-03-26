Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A third NHL player has tested positive for COVID-19.

An unnamed Colorado Avalanche player has tested positive for the coronavirus, the team announced Thursday.

“The player has been at home in isolation since the first symptoms appeared, has recovered and is back to normal,” the team said in a statement. “The Avalanche have notified anyone who has had known close contact with the athlete.”

The Avs are just the second NHL team to report a case of coronavirus. The Ottawa Senators have had two players test positive since the league paused it’s 2019-20 season due to the outbreak. Their current status is unknown

