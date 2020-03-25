Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston College football first year head coach Jeff Hafley is excited to start a new era of football at Alumni Stadium

The 40-year-old in his first career head coaching job speaks with NESN’s Courtney Cox on what fans can expect from a new era at The Heights. Hafley discusses why he chose BC, how they’ll replace star running back AJ Dillon, working through the coronavirus quarantine and shares his message to Eagles fans everywhere.

Watch the interview in the video above and check out the first part of Cox’s sit down with Hafley here.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports